Drama, as Bello sacks, recalls commissioners same day

It was drama of some sort on Sunday in Kogi state, as Governor Yaha Bello sacked all the 15 Commissioners and the 21 local government administrators and recalled them few hours later.

There had been speculations of dissolution of the cabinet since last week, but was not effected until Sunday.

Sources close to Government House revealed that a powerful aid to the governor was said to have prevailed on him to reverse his decision in the interest of the administration. The governor had no option than to comply.

After the Executive Council meeting, the CPS announced the dissolution of the cabinet with a directive that government vehicles attached to them be handed over to the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

Another meeting was immediately convened between the Governor and the Chief of Staff where the decision was reversed.

A statement credited to the Chief Press Secretary, Petra Oyegbule, said the Governor has recalled the just sacked Commissioners and local government councils’ administrators with a charge to them to be more dedicated to duty and carry the people along.

The expectation of most people for a cabinet re-shufflement was dashed.

Recently the APC led government in the state had faced myriads of controversies including factionalisation of the ruling party,one led by the state chairman Alhaji Hadi Ametuo, while the governor is leading another faction with separate secretariats.

Idris Ahmed, Lokoja