Drama as soldier shot dead his boss

A Republic of Sierra Leone solider, Private Jalloh yesterday shot dead his boss Sgt. Maj. Issa Kamara after an argument over his deployment in Sierra rutile

The culprit has been arrested and detained at the military headquarters in Freetown.

Private Jalloh was reportedly annoyed with his deployment which could be the cause of his reaction. He was quoted as saying that his new deployment had no tips!

According to reports , the culprit will be courtmashalled. He faces the risk of being executed by firing squad.