Drama as Okorocha, monarch engage in serious altercation aboard plane

Passengers on an Air Peace flight en route to Abuja on Sunday witnessed an altercation between Rochas Okorocha, the former governor of Imo State, and Eze Cletus Ilomuanya, the former chairman of the South-East Council of Traditional Rulers, at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport in Owerri, the state capital.

According to reports, when the traditional ruler saw Okorocha, he accused him of being the cause of his current predicament, though Okorocha told him that he had no regrets about replacing him as chairman of the State Council of Traditional Rulers and that he would repeat his conduct if he were still governor.

According to some accounts, Okorocha was struck with his walking stick inside the plane by the traditional ruler. According to a source in Okorocha’s camp, the monarch did not use his walking stick on the ex-governor, who now represents Imo West in the Senate, contrary to popular belief.

“Eze Cletus Ilomuanya aboard Air Peace flight to Abuja, on Sunday, accosted Senator Rochas Okorocha sitting next to him, exploded with so much rage and royal anger,” a source said the traditional ruler assaulted Okorocha with his walking stick.

“What began as a mellow drama inside the plane soon escalated into a full-fledged confrontation as the royal father descended on Okorocha with his walking stick.

“The story would have been different if not for the timely intervention of the flight captain, who rushed out as Ilomuanya was hitting Okorocha with his royal walking stick to force him to leave his sight.”

Meanwhile, in a statement released on Sunday by his spokesperson, Sam Onwuemeodo, Okorocha cautioned politicians who he believed were seeking favor from the state government to avoid lowering his name.

It should be remembered that Okorocha deposed Ilomuanya as king of the Obinukwu autonomous group and replaced him with a new traditional ruler.