Drake says he wanted a perfect family with Rihanna

Drake and Rihanna’s relationship came to an end in 2016.

However, Drake has admitted to having thought he would one day have the ‘perfect’ family with ex-girlfriend Rihanna.

The rapper, who has shared an on-again-off-again relationship with the Bajan beauty since 2005, made the revelation on Lebron James’ HBO show titled The Shop.

During the interview, Drake didn’t hesitate to mention that he certainly saw himself settling down with the Kiss It Better songstress at one point in his life.

As life takes shape and teaches you your own lessons, I end up in this situation where I don’t have the fairy tale, like, ‘Oh, Drake started a family with Rihanna and this is like so perfect,’ Drake explained.

He revealed no matter how hard they tried,it just didn’t work.

It looks so good on paper. By the way, I wanted that too at one time,’ the Hotline Bling rapper continued.

