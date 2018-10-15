Drake reveals he has unconditional love for former adult porn star babymama

Drake has opened up on fathering a baby with porn star,Sophie Brussaux. Speaking about the experience of fatherhood,he told Lebron James and his co-host Maverick Carter,

‘I’m just really excited to be a great father.’

On his strained relationship with the mother of his one-year-old boy, former adult actress Sophie Brussaux,he said

‘I am a single father learning to communicate with a woman who, we’ve had our moments,’ Drake told the NBA star and his business partner Carter.

He said the pair were ‘always cutting each other down’

‘I do want to be able to explain to my son what happened. But I don’t have any desire for him to not love his mother. I don’t ever want the world to be angry at his mother.’

‘No matter what happens, I have unconditional love for the mother of my child because I want him to love his mother and I have to project that energy,’ added Drake