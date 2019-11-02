Dr. Dre will be honored by the Grammys for his trailblazing production work next month.

The Recording Academy on Friday announced that the music industry’s most revered producers, engineers, and artistic professionals will salute the six-time Grammy-winning producer at the 13th annual Producers & Engineers Wing.

The event will take place on Jan. 22, 2020 and will kick off the Grammy Week celebration ahead of the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 26.

President/CEO of the Recording Academy, Deborah Dugan in a press release said “Dr. Dre is an influential force in music,”

“Dre breaks boundaries and inspires music creators across every genre.

His evolution as a producer solidifies him as a leader of the pack within our industry, and we watch in amazement as he continues to shape the future of music,” Deborah added.

Dr. Dre’s musical legacy expands over three decades.

The veteran hitmaker started his career in the early 1980s as a DJ for the World Class Wreckin’ Cru before becoming a member of the legendary West Coast rap group N.W.A.

In 1991, Dre, along with Suge Knight, founded Death Row Records, and gave us the classic album, The Chronic.

Dre also produced classic albums for Death Row artists Snoop Dogg (Doggystyle) and the late Tupac Shakur (All Eyez on Me).

The 2018 Grammy Hall of Fame inductee would later produce songs for Eminem, 50 Cent, The Game, LL Cool J, Xzibit, Jay-Z and so many others.

In 2008, Dre founded Beats Electronics with Jimmy Iovine and later sold it to Apple for $3 billion in 2014.