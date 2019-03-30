Dr. Chris Okafor warns El-Rufai

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Isaac Oguntoye

The Generational Prophet of God and the Senior Pastor Greater Liberation City worldwide, Dr Chris Okafor has send a serious warning to the Executive Governor of Kaduna state, Governor Nasir El-Rufai in a matter of urgency to reverse the promulgated religion law

that binds any religious program in Kaduna state either Christians or Muslim of staging any kind of crusade/evangelism or using microphone after 8 pm in the state.

The law also forbids playing of religious music inside the car except such person gets permission through the certified government agent (permit certificate) before he or she can be allowed to fellowship/worship God in the state, the Oracle of God, as he is fondly called,

said the law is specifically targeted at the Christians and God in heaven will not sit down and allow his mandate be diminished, he warned the Kaduna state Governor that if he insists on not reversing the law within 7 days he will see God’s wrath.

He said within two years after his re-election God will visit him, so it is better he listen to advise from above before it’s too late.



It will be recalled that the Kaduna state Governor Nasir El-rufai sent a religious Proposed law months ago to the Kaduna state house of assembly for reading and ratification to become law.

The el-rufai law forbids public organization of crusades or public preaching of the words of God, use of microphone for any religion programs and playing religion music inside the car,

the penalty for offenders of the laws range from 2-3 years jail term or the option of fine between 200,000 and above,

Dr Chris okafor lamented that the law can never stand because nobody can stop God work and the Holy Spirit movement to win more soul out of the kingdom to darkness to the kingdom of light, he remarked.

The man of God challenged Christians to rise up to the occasion by praying against any war raised against the body of Christ because with this law, no evangelism.

Mind you the God we serve is not a dead God, he is alive, and alive to fight for himself, if El-rufai refuses to reverse or change the law, let him start to prepare for the wrath of God, Dr Chris okafor warns.

In another prophesy given at the Sunday glorious service at Greater Liberation city on the 24th March 2019 at the international headquarters of the church the Senior Pastor and the Generational Prophet of God Dr Chris okafor said,

very earlier in the day God revealed to him in a vision, he said he saw a famous former president of a country in Africa waving hand to his families and love one,

he said God reveals to redeem, but with proper prayer this calamity can be overturned, but he maintained that if the death of this former president will bring peace into that country ,it is better for such leader to die.



Also the man of God said, God revealed to him a severe fire outbreak in a famous business arena like a market square or where serious business is taking place,

he said he saw lots of business men and women in agony, he said the pains was too much on these people that some of them even die due to shock and bitter heart.

He said prayer can overturned the revelation, if the person listens to warning and do the needful.