Dr. Chris Okafor Celebrates

Isaac Oguntoye

The annual family liberation conference of Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministries, aka Greater Liberation Cities will begin on the 27th -31st march 2019 at the International Headquarters of the church in ojodu Berger Lagos, Nigeria.

The conference is expected to provide over 9,000 miracles babies for expectant mother across the globe, this was stated by the Generational Prophet of God and Senior Pastor, Greater Liberation city worldwide Dr Chris Okafor,

he re-emphasized that God revealed to him that more than 9000 babies will be given to women looking for the fruits of the womb, he said God was so specific because lots of women names will change and the reproach of barrenness will be lifted permanently in the life’s of many families,

The 2018 edition of the conferences recorded over 4,000 testimonies on how God were blessing different families with twins, triplet, male and female child.

The last year edition recorded over 15,000 turn out of worshipers across the globe and the conference served as a way God uses to settle families.

According to the Apostle of Altars, Dr Chris Okafor this year 2019 edition will witness tremendous prophesy/deliverance and miracle because God says this year edition will be unique in all ramifications and in as much as many people are willing to be part of the conference,

God plans and purpose in their life will never pass them-by.

The conference will begin on 27th march by 7am-10am, while on Thursday 28th, program will begin by 5pm-9pm, on Friday is night vigil, it will begin by 7pm- you breakthrough, this night is the night of prophecy, miracle and solution,

the man of God said the night will provide enough time for God to visit all the case files and villages of people present at the conference.

The thanksgiving service which will also round up the program come up on Sunday 31st march 2019, it will climax the annual conference as the man of God Dr Chris Okafor said all worshipers will be anointed and their life’s will never remain the same

because what God said about them will never go without manifestation because God was specific that their shall not be barren again in the land.

Greater Liberation City international headquarters is situated as Greater liberation city close, oshofisan crescent off Edozie Street by Ereke bus stop ojodu Berger Lagos, Nigeria.