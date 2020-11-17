DPR tasks traditional rulers to sensitize subjects on Bida basin

By Saka Bolaji

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has tasked traditional rulers especially on the Bida Basin to continue to sensitize their communities on the activities of Carbon Hydro deposits and its benefits to the entire country.

Operations Controller of DPR Field office, Minna, Abdullahi Isah Jankara gave the advised when the executives of Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) led by Yakubu Mustapha Bina paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

Jankara, who applauded the Federal Government foresight for the project however, emphasized on the need for the community enlightenment and the Socio – economic benefits of the project in times of job opportunities and development of the society.

He declared that “we will learn from the mistakes of Niger Delta so as to properly protect the environment and would ensure adequate compensation for the people as well as community inclusiveness in all its activities to ensure peaceful coexistence”.

The controller said that before the department was established only one gas plant existed in Minna and three in Suleja that was not licensed, but currently has 18 licensed gas plants in Minna alone with about 13 springing up soon.

He called for gas utilization in the state to end desertification which has negative impact on the environment that must be preserved, adding that over 70 per cent of DPR operations are online to ease it’s businesses including the processing of licenses in oil and gas.

Jankara reassured that there will be no scarcity of petroleum as the years gets to the end saying that the recent fuel problem in Bida was due to bad roads.

READ ALSO: DPR warns IPMAN against exploitation

He however, appealed to both federal and state governments to as a matter of urgency fixed all the roads to ease transportation of its products to all looks and crannies of the state.

Chairman, Yakubu Mustapha Bina assured the department of a robust partnership in carrying out its mandate in the state and commended the office for the numerous achievements recorded thus far.