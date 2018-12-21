DPR seals 46 petrol stations in Akwa Ibom

Like this: Like Loading...

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), has sealed 46 petrol stations in Akwa Ibom as a result of irregularities. Addressing correspondents in Uyo yesterday, the Head of Operations in Department of Petroleum Resources Eket Engr Olusegun Dabor disclosed that the stations shut down committed offences such as lack of approval licenses to float the business and under dispensing of product to customers Dabor said the fuel stations were sealed within the month of December. He observed that some petrol stations were yet to acquire license since they started operating in the state while others were operating without sign posts. He said noted that the petrol stations were operating illegally for over six years without approved licensed from the DPR in the state. “The department have sealed 30 fuel stations without operational licensed and 16 stations were under dispensing their products. “Those filling stations under dispensing, we have to come back and check if their pump is working before we can unseal them, “Dabor explained. Dabor further explained that the DPR was on aggressive surveillance to check activities of petroleum products during the yuletide season. He said that the names of the defaulters would be given to the sister agencies for further prosecution. The Head of operations confirmed that the surveillance team of the department was working with sister agencies to monitor the sealed petrol stations in the state to ensure that they never returned to business without compliance with necessary regulations. He assured that the DPR would give the defaulters one month to repair their pumps in the affected stations before operating in the state and advised members of the public not to panic in buying Petroleum product during the yuletide as product would be available.