Michael Ajayi

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has sealed 31 filling stations in Kano and Adamawa States for various offences.

While 25 filling stations were sealed in Kano for irregular dispensing, diversion of petroleum products, among other offences, six were sealed in Adamawa for illegal operations.

The Operations Comptroller in charge of Kano and Jigawa States, Musa Tambawal, disclosed on Thursday, that the department monitored a total of 217 stations in July and the 25 were found wanting.

He, however, expressed dismay that many of the stations feigned ignorance on the regulations of the Department, but said the sealed stations would be sanctioned.

He warned petroleum marketers to desist from sharp practices as severe weight of the law awaits them.

The official directed the sealed stations to update their operational licenses and regularise their operations to avoid further clampdown.

Meanwhile, the Adamawa office of DPR commenced the sealing of illegal filling stations in the state on Thursday, which has led to the sealing of six filling stations in Gombi, Hong, Mubi North and Mubi South Local Government Areas.

Speaking on the exercise, Alhaji Ibrahim Ciroma, DPR Operations Controller in charge of Adamawa, said the department had identified 45 illegal stations in the state.

“We have sent the lists to the Police to get them dismantled.

“It is through these illegal stations that you have all those malpractices like diversion, smuggling and so on”, Ciroma said.