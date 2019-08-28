The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has sealed 12 filling stations in Taraba state for allegedly breaching regulations guiding the industry.

DPR Operation Controller, Jalingo Field Office, Jeremiah Mashat stated this Wednesday while acquainting journalists with an update of a two-day surveillance visit carried out on various petrol stations in Wukari, Gassol and Jalingo Local Government Areas of the state.

Mashat said the sealed petrol stations were found to be dispensing the petrol to the public above the approved pump price of N145.00 per litre.

“Today, we visited about 12 filling stations and out of the 12, four were selling their products above the pump price. Those selling above the pump price were sanctioned and as I am talking to you now, they are making commitments to pay their fines of N100, 000 per pump,” he said.

He said four other stations were sanctioned for lack of sensitive cooperation in their operations, adding that the stations that fall under this category remain sealed until their safety facilities were put in order.

Furthermore, Mashat disclosed that some marketers were sanctioned for operating in unhealthy environments, while others had inadequate fire extinguishers.

“The exercise is to ascertain the quality and quantity of the products dispensed to the public, price compliance and/or enforcement and more importantly, the mode of operations by the marketers,” he said.

Mashat however, disclosed that the exercise is geared towards ensuring that the facilities are licensed with a view to yielding revenue to the federal government.

The DPR state controller further revealed that the exercise is continuous, saying it would be extended to all nooks and crannies of the state.