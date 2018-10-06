PDP National Convention: Gov Wike welcomes delegates

Ahead of the 2018 National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), slated for today (Saturday) Rivers State Governor, Barr. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has welcomed all delegates of the party to the state.

In a statement signed by Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor on Electronic Media, Governor Wike assured the delegates of a memorable stay in the state.

He said: “The good people of Rivers State are most delighted and honoured to play host to the distinguished National Delegates of our great party as we elect our Presidential flag bearer this weekend and collectively work towards rescuing our nation from the brink of collapse.

“As we gather for this all-important national convention, I assure all delegates of our great party of their security before, during and after the convention. Working with the security agencies and other stakeholders, we will ensure that your stay in Port Harcourt is memorable”.

The statement further quoted the Rivers State Governor as saying: “Once again, I welcome all delegates, journalists, observers and other visitors to Rivers State, the Treasure Base of the Nation. While you are here, enjoy the peace, love, cuisine, heritage and hospitality of Rivers State and her people.

He continued: “I pray for journey mercies as you return to your respective destinations. I welcome you.”

The National Convention of the PDP holds today, Saturday, at the Adokiye Amasiemaka Stadium in Port Harcourt.