The flag- bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 16 Bayelsa state governorship election, Senator Douye Diri has promised to complete the abandoned road linking Yenagoa to Oporoma, the headquarters of Southern Ijaw Local Government Area if elected as governor.

Sen. Diri, who made the promise during the PDP campaign in Amassoma, the home town of the first civilian Governor of the state, late DSP Alamieyeseigha, said that his administration will review the issues and challenges affecting the state-owned university, Niger Delta University (NDU), Wilberforce Island in Amassoma.

The PDP candidate hinted that the issue of flooding affecting the Amassoma community will be addressed by way of donations as well as bringing in some succour to the most affected communities.

He said that “now we are here. Amassoma is taken over by flood. Between me and my deputy, we have agreed that we have to bring in some succour to Amassoma in no distant time.

“When I was not yet representing Southern Ijaw last year, Southern Ijaw was flooded and I was still in House of Representatives, I still brought some succour to Southern Ijaw by way of little donations and so, we will still do it in most of the affected communities that the annual flood damaged.

“People of Amassoma, you have one of your own who is going to be governor. You have one of your own who will fall back to look at the challenges and issues, to look at the priorities and prioritize issues that we can resolve.

“We will get cracking to work; we will address challenges facing this community. We will bring development, especially the Southern Ijaw Road, the road going to Ayama to Angiama, from Angiama it will move to Oporoma.

“Now, let me give you the promise and we will keep to it. I have consented with the sitting governor and he has told me that when you will take over or before, I will commit you with one thing. He said he was going to commit me by awarding the bridge that will cross over from Angiama to Oporoma.

“So, Southern Ijaw, you have nothing to lose. You have one of your own who is going to occupy that place; who understand the issues, who understand the challenges and by this the economy will improve. We will build the Egbeni Road that will link to Ogboinbiri, from Ogboinbiri to Ukubie and Ukubie we will take it to Koloama area. So these are plans we have for Southern Ijaw.”