Don’t use our party to curry relevance, PDP replies Tinubu

By Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a swift reply to Asiwsju Bola Tinubu’s battering has berated the leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for resorting to hauling insults against the party to curry political relevance, ostensibly for his selfish pecuniary interests.

Describing Tinubu’s voyage to Mecca merely to disparage the opposition as unreasonable and wasteful at this Ramadan period further demonstrates that Tinubu has nothing to offer towards the development of the nation.

The party said it is atrocious that at the time other leaders are in the Holy Land offering prayers and supplications for the nation, Tinubu is in Mecca for photo-ops, playing dirty politics and hauling insults at other Nigerians just to curry relevance from President Buhari.

In a statement on Tuesday by its Spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party noted that nothing, but sheer hypocrisy would push Tinubu to engage in unholy praises of a failed administration in a desperation to avert the purported threats by certain agents of the Buhari Presidency to expose him.

“This is the same Asiwaju Tinubu, who in January 2018 at the 15th annual Daily Trust dialogue, berated the Buhari administration for its nepotism, incompetence, corrupt oil subsidy regime; blaming it for the high-level poverty in our country and counseled Nigerians to be guided by their conscience in electing leaders in the 2019 general elections.

“Asiwaju in criticizing the Buhari administration held rightly that too much political and economic power resides in the hands of too few. This result in a society described by too much of unemployment, inadequate infrastructure, too little food, yet too much poverty.

“He then added correctly that under President Buhari, rather than becoming a joyous nation, Nigeria has become a cruel playground where the fears and concerns of the average person get exploited but their interests never get promoted.”

The PDP therefore, lambasted Tinubu for making allusion to its determination with Nigerians to retrieve Atiku Abubakar’s stolen presidential mandate at the court, adding that no amount of blackmail can detract from this resolve.

The party cautioned Tinubu to call himself to order, particularly as Nigerians, including members of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) have seen through his power-grabbing antics and are now determined to give him the back seat treatment.