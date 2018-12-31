Don’t turn Nigeria into Police state, PDP tells Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the continued lockdown on the residence of Senator Dino Melaye by the police. The party alleged that the Muhammadu Buhari Presidency is turning Nigeria into a police state, and using law enforcement agents to victimise those opposed to President Buhari’s re-election and treating them like enemies of the state. The continued siege, which has been widely condemned as unwarranted and provocative, the party said, is indicative of the fact that the police under President Buhari, has become an instrument of oppression to subjugate dissenting voices ahead of the 2019 general election. The party insisted that its Presidential Campaign Director of Civil Societies, Senator Melaye, is being haunted because of his return to the PDP and his forthright stand against the misrule of the Buhari administration, which are all well within his rights as a citizen. Director of Media and Publicity, PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation, Kola Ologbondiyan, said “since Senator Melaye, left the APC, the Buhari administration has continued to hound and harass him, as well as the members of his family with trumped up charges, all aimed to silence and put him out of circulation ahead of the 2019 general election. “The PDP has become extremely worried about the safety of Senator Melaye and his family members under police lockdown and charges Nigerians to hold President Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) responsible should any harm befall him or any member of his family. “This is particularly against the background of Senator Melaye’s outcry that the police planned to arrest and inject him with poisonous substance”. The PDP hoped that opposition figures such as Senator Melaye will not suddenly become victims of ‘accidental discharge’, unexplained assassinations or mysterious motor accidents as move on to the general elections.