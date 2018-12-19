Don’t sell your PVCs, Etim urges Nigerians

Like this: Like Loading...

Ahead of the forth coming general election in 2019, the senatorial candidate for the Akwa Ibom North East senatorial district, Hon Bassey Etim has warned Nigerians against trafficking of Permanent Voters Card (PVC). Speaking during a 3-day workshop organised by the Niger Delta Youth for Peace and Development, he advised Nigerian youths to keep their voters card which according to him is more powerful than any weapon. He said that with the card they can vote in good leaders and vote out the bad ones. “We should all carry this sensitisation and help people to be aware of their rights, and the roles they must perform in creating a good Nigeria. “Do not allow yourselves to be used as instrument of destructions. You are the future leaders of this country, and you must begin by demonstrating it now. Be law abiding and contribute your quota by being responsible citizens. “This election should not be a do or die affairs. Nigeria belongs to all of us regardless of our religious groups. In saner climes, Christian and Muslims inter marry and live in peace. God did not make mistake by creating us. Let us all focus on doing what is right for this country,” Etim said. Calling on law enforcement agencies to arrest and prosecute those who lure innocent voters with paltry sum of money to obtain their PVCs, Etim described the act as electoral sabotage and disfranchisement scam on Nigerians by desperate politicians, who vow to disrupt 2019 General election by all means. Specifically, he condemned the statement attributed to the PDP senatorial candidate, Bassey Albert Akpan who threatened to invoke dangerous traditional juju scare called Ekpe Ikpa Ikot to fight security agencies during the 2019 general elections. Etim advised all his supporters to embark on voters’ relationship sensitisation which is billed to commence from 19th – 21st December, 2018 with the aim of building voters’ relationship. Etim who empowered about 500 youths at the event will head the training team as well as declare the camps open. He urged voters not to engage in PVC trafficking. He commended the initiatives of BESG particularly the DG, Mike George and Director of Training, Dr Emmanuel Akpan. He assured them of total victory for APC. Details of the camp locations will soon be made known to members of the public, he said.