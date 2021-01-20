Don't sabotage registration/ re-validation exercise, APC...

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

As the All Progressives Congress (APC) commenced membership registration and re-validation exercise next Monday, the party has warned members of the committee not to sabotage the exercise.

Chairman APC Caretaker / Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni made it abundantly clear that the party would not condone any act of sabotage of denying anyone or group of persons from registering.

He said “the party would deal decisively with anyone or group who attempt hijacking the exercise. Everyone must be allowed and given the chance to register”.

The Chairman assured that the party has adequate back up materials to ensure a successful exercise and no one is disenfranchised.

He said this on Wednesday while inaugurating the 11-man APC National Committee for Membership Registration/Re-validation Exercise, at the party secretariat, Abuja.

READ ALSO: Kwara APC crisis to be resolved at zonal level – Niger Gov

Heading the committee is the Niger State governor, Sanni Bello while the party Secretary, Sen. John Akpanudoedehe will serve as Secretary.

Other members include; former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, Sen. Osita Isunazo, Sen. Lawan Shuaibu, Engr. Rotimi Fashakin, Alh. Musa Tumsah, Wake Aboderin, Hon. Stella Oketete, Hajiya Hassanah Abdulllahi and Prof. Al – Mustapha Ussiju Medaner.

The Chairman said the exercise marks another milestone in the history of the party as the APC had not had the opportunity of renewing its membership register since the initial registration exercise of 2014.

He said the exercise is necessary because ” the party had in the last seven years received millions of politicians who left other political parties and joined the APC but were not registered, while millions of youth who attained the age of 18 years and above have joined the party within this period could not be registered. Again, others who had left the party still have their names in the register.

“The registration and re-validation exercise therefore provides the opportunity for both new and old members to register and update their membership in the party, and for the party to expunge names of those who had left so as to have a clean and up to date membership register”.

He further charged members that “this committee holds the key to ensuring a successful membership registration and re-validation exercise across the country. I wish to reiterate that so much is expected from this very important committee.

“You were carefully selected based on your personal capacity and the confidence the party has in you to make this exercise a huge success.

“I am confident that at the end of the exercise, every member of the party would have the privilege of getting registered as an APC member, and to have a sense of belonging as a member of the party.

“I am very sure that our figures in the register would surge into quadruples or even more, to further prove that APC is indeed Nigeria’s largest and leading political party”.

Responding, Committee Chairman, Gov. Sanni Bello said the exercise will be approached will decency.

He said “our business is to grow our party. People makes party, party don’t make people. The more the merrier. What is important is the success of the party at election”.

Gov. Bello promised that the committee will work devoid of any bias and will give any willing person opportunity to join the party.