The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has appealed to Nigerians not to engage in reprisal attacks against South-Africans following the violence which trailed the wave of xenophobia in South Africa.

Adeboye made the appeal in his sermon on Friday night at the September Holy Ghost Service at the Redemption Camp on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Adeboye stated that an average South-African is a decent person.

He likened the situation in South-Africa to the period of unrest in Nigerian universities in which only a handful of students usually engaged in trouble making.

According to the popular cleric, bringing Nigerians back home is not the solution to the problem.

He urged Nigerians to allow the government handle the issue.

“Let us leave this job to the government. Let them solve this problem at the governmental level.

” Pray for them that God will give them wisdom, understanding and ability to do it,” he said.

There was an overwhelming support for Adeboye’s appeal when he called for a voice vote on the matter.

