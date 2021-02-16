Don’t Report Sokoto Government Activities …NUJ Sokoto — Daily Times Nigeria

Members of the Nigerian Union of Journalists’ correspondent chapel NUJ in Sokoto state asked their members to boycott all government operations in the state.

This order was given to members after an extraordinary congress held at the Sokoto House of Government following the suspected intimidation of members by security personnel.

The order is found in a declaration signed by Habibu Harisu and Ankeli Emmanuel, Chairman and Secretary of the Chapel, and made available to journalists in Sokoto.

The declaration also notes that the participants of the chapel are forbidden from using press releases provided by the state, any party, persons, organizations, and politicians who do not feel it necessary to invite members to their functions.

Furthermore, the Union of Journalists denounced what they describe as the unjustified attitude of Security Officials at the Sokoto Government House to endanger the lives of harmless journalists who are out to fulfill their primary duties.

Therefore, the Chapel calls on the Heads of State Security Agencies to increase consciousness among their employees about the relationship between the media and security operatives.