Don’t remind Nigerians of your 16 years of misrule, APC taunts PDP

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has told the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) not to remind Nigerians of its 16 years of misrule.

The party noted that the incessant castigation of the Buhari administration by the PDP is full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.

The APC in a statement on Tuesday said Nigerians should be spared the trauma of being reminded of PDP’s 16 years of misadventure in government.

National Secretary, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the APC, Sen. John Udoedehe asked the PDP to allow Nigerians forgive it for the numerous transgressions and agony it had put the citizenry.

The party said that Nigerians have consistently and resoundingly proven in two consecutive cycles of general elections as well as other off-cycle elections, their outright rejection of the PDP.

The party scribe proudly noted that Nigerians’ preference and endorsement of the APC as the party of choice was informed by records of achievements since 2015.

Reeling out parts of achievements of APC administration, Akpanudoedehe said that “the Treasury Single Account (TSA) is in operation and has successfully curbed the excesses of government officials who may be prone to graft.

“The government has successfully aligned the budget cycle with the January -December budget window to allow for better delivery of benefits to Nigerians.

“The ease of doing business initiative as implemented by PEBEC has propelled Nigeria’s ranking (moving down 13th place) in the ease of doing businesses ranking as published by the World Bank group in 2020.

“In simple terms, this means that Nigeria is the 131st attractive country for investment out of a survey of 190 countries as against 145th it was placed in 2018.

“The 326km Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri railway (with stations) which has been abandoned for more than 30 years is in full operation with modern coaches, and the 156.5km Lagos-Ibadan double track standard rail line is now in operation.

“Evidence abound. A lot of other rail lines that are underway, with varying funding needs due to the PDP recklessness in times of abundance.

“In the power sector, the APC-led administration is battling the reversal of years of neglect despite the billions of dollars sunk into the cesspool of corruption in the sector; the 3050 MW Mambilla Power Project, conceptualized over 30 years ago is now receiving concrete attention. Imagine if all these had been done in the years when excess revenue was at the disposal of PDP!

The party accused the opposition of playing to the gallery in an attempt to play deniability and take away the gaze of Nigerians from the remarkable strides which the Buhari administration is carrying under very trying circumstances.

“Nigerians are aware that due to the monumental sleaze and leakages of our collective patrimony actively supervised by PDP, the current administration inherited an empty treasury, coupled with the global decline in oil prices since 2014, which significantly trimmed the well-laid out plans of the APC administration.

“This is elementary economics. When your expenditure outstrips the supply of goods in the economy, inflation will occur in the long run. Just as we were able to pull through, COVID-19 came calling with worldwide economic ramifications. Nigerians understand that this was beyond us.

“Be that as it may, Buhari went to work immediately by putting in place building blocks for a virile and sustainable Nigeria; economically, agriculturally, in the ease of doing business initiatives, infrastructural renaissance, the power sector reforms, in anti-corruption, social investment programmes, and of course in building strong institutions that will outlive the present administration,” said the APC.