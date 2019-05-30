Don’t rejoice yet, Prophet Ituen tells Akwa Ibom Senator-Elect, Ekpenyong

By Patrick Okohue

The Senator elect, for Akwa Ibom State North West Senatorial District on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election, Obong Chris Ekpenyong have been told not to rejoice yet because it is not yet over as the final outcome of Akwa Ibom 2019 election cases in courts will shock AkwaIbomites.

Obong Chris Ekpenyong of the PDP defeated the former Senate Minority Leader and former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Godswill Akpabioof the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the election.

Giving the advice, a charismatic preacher and founder of Christ Deliverance Ministries Inc. (CDM) Lagos, His Grace, Prophet Ekong Ituen, urged him not to be carried away by the sentiment of praise singers but rather concentrate on prayers.

Ituen, a renowned seer who had predicted many national events with accuracy stated this with newsmen in Lagos, while describing Senator Akpabio as a friend of the poor who has touched many lives and has been a source of political inspiration where many are today in the state, he added however that it is disheartening to discover that the people he helped are those fighting him today. “You may not like him, but the truth must be told,” Ituen stated.

It is on record that before the 2019 elections in Nigeria, Ituen predicted victory for President Muhammadu Buhari, Babagana Zulum of Borno State, David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, Ben Ayade of Cross River State, Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, which all came to pass.

It should be recalled that before now, the man of God advised Akwa Ibom State APC Gubernatorial candidate to seek the face of God before he resigned from office, it is not yet clear if he heeded the advice.