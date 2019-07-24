By Esther Taiwo

Outgoing students of Unique Group of Schools, Isheri-Magodo, Lagos have been warned not to rely on inheritance as any young man or woman that puts hope on property of his/her parents will end up destroying his/her life.

Addressing about 65 graduating students of the school for the 2018/2019 academic session, chairman of the event, Mr. Igbiti Friday, tasked them to work for their own riches, and not to depend on their parents’ riches.

He said as they leave the school, they are expected to strive to be the best at what they choose to do.

“Along your journey you will face obstacles but I want you to know you don’t have excuses to fail.

The world you are going to face is not a bed of roses, it’s a wicked world, it’s a war front, there are obstacles, things that want to pull you down, things that will disturb you from getting to your greater height, those things you must know them and stop them” he said.

The chairman highlighted some obstacles that can stand on their way of success such as living life without God, saying their failure to accept God into their lives leads to self destruction.

Other obstacles, according to him, are failure to follow the path of growth, living without a purpose and vision, as he stressed that anyone that lives without purpose or vision will end up going nowhere.

He also warned them against alcohol and drugs, wrong association, sexual immorality, laziness and oversleeping.

The guest speaker at the valedictory service, Mr. Churchill Udoh, who spoke on the topic, ‘The Pressure that Comes with Life,” said the pressure and challenges of life have never been an entire friend to mankind.

“Just like the word civilization and technology have taken over mankind, the pressure have come and have also erupted on humanity as a result of this development can only be measured in geometrical country”, he said.

Udoh remarked that the pressure that comes with adolescent and puberty stage of a human is so enormous that it creates a battle line for a future that will be a success or failure.

He said inability to manage life’s pressure could lead to distraction and loss of self confidence and eventually cause emotional trauma.

To the graduating students, he urged them to be responsible, avoid bad company because this will corrupt them and push them away from their purpose in life

“Pick excellence, choose to be a leader, be the light of the world, the sugar and the salt”, he said.

Vice Chairman, Unique Group of Schools, Dr. Martins Agwogie, urged the students to be good ambassadors of Unique Group of Schools and should not forget the values they have accumulated over the years while in the School.

Chief Executive of the school, Mrs. Esther Ayere-Alatishe, appreciated parents of continuous support and proper upbringing of the children kept in her care while charging the outgoing students to contribute positively to the development of Nigeria with the values the school has inculcated in them.

Highlight of the event was presentation of awards to students who excelled in the external examinations.