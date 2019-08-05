By Kehinde Akinpelu, Ilorin

Former National Deputy President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Issa Aremu, yesterday pleaded with the media to stop giving publicity to those fanning the embers of disunity in the country.

Aremu, who made specific reference to certain groups planning to embark on a nationwide protest as from today, admonished the media to help in deepening democracy through publications of news that would foster nation building, rather than providing vents for what he called anti-democratic forces.

The labour leader made the appeal in his goodwill message at a send-forth programme in honour of a veteran journalist, Alhaji Mohammed Tunde Akanbi, who just retired from the services of the Kwara state Broadcasting Corporation, Ilorin.

Represented by Comrade AbdulKareem Onagun, Aremu urged journalists to place premium on reporting the truth and promoting news that will create jobs for the youth, re-open closed factories, ensure peace and harmony in the various communities.

He posited that the challenges of insecurity, bad governance and corruption facing the nation calls for developmental journalism that promotes productivity, dignity of labour, peace, unity and harmony.

On the planned protests by some groups, Aremu observed that protests are legitimate in a democracy, recalling what he called 40 years of NLC’s legitimate struggles for minimum wage, against petroleum price increases, against insecurity, for revival of industry, against military dictatorship and for democracy, adding that labour’s struggles had helped to deepen democracy for better inclusive welfare in the country.

He however, added that legitimate protest in a democracy is not the same thing as emergency revolution and anarchy as being promoted by what he called “anti- democratic forces today.”

He recalled that one of the conveners of the proposed protest was Omoyele Sowore, who he said was also the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress who lost in the 2019 presidential election.

The labour leader said Sowore should rather prepare for the next elections in 2023 as a mark of abiding faith in the democratic process.

“No short cut to nation building as we have seen in Egypt, Libya and Tunisia. The road to development in Nigeria and Africa is deepening democracy not anarchy. The media should not give vent to anti -democratic forces under any guise,” he stated.

Aremu said all progressive forces must demand for good democratic governance as much as they condemn any attempt at undermining democracy either through red- hearing and unprincipled outrage or police over- reaction, both he said can only undermine the democratic process.