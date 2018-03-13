Don’t politicize security at expense of national devt, Ex-SSG tells politicians

Worried by the current spate of poor democratic process in Nigeria, the former Secretary to the Delta State Government (SSG), Mr. Ovuozourie Macaulay has warned politicians against the deepening interest at the expense of security and National Development, saying that politicians who had indulged in personal aggrandizement might end up with nothing.

Emphasizing that politicians should refrain from politicking at the expanse of security and development of Nigerians, the former SSG in his reaction to the current debate by the National Assembly in relation to the fallen standard of democracy including the menace of herdsmen, said the country’s nascent democracy was a far cry from the expectations of Nigerians.

He decried the kidnap of school girls in Dapchi as well as the recent herdsmen attack in Abraka community, saying it was a clear indication that the country’s democracy is a sham.

According to him, there is no doubt that the nation’s security currently has been facing serious challenges in the contemporary history as the propensities of expansion of violence, and criminal tendencies have shut up under the current democratic system.

He said: “worse is the rapidly menacing violent activities of herdsmen, who maraud the country’s geography, invading people’s farms, with their cattle, and mercilessly killing men, women and children in their numbers, on any slight challenge by farmers, or concerned parties”.

The Former SSG therefore commended the State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa for his efforts geared towards curtailing further clashes in the state, even as he called on the state House of Assembly to expedite action on the Anti-grazing billion the floor of the house to define policy frame work to cub herdsmen insurgency in the state.