Don’t pay exam fees for JSS3 students, Lagos tells parents

Benjamin Omoike

Lagos state government has called on parents of JSS3 students who will sit for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the state not to pay money to anyone under any guise as all fees relating to the examination have been paid by the government.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mrs. Adebunmi Adekanye, who made this known, warned public officials to desist from extorting money from parents under various guises, including requesting payment for practical examinations, saying anyone caught will face the consequences of their action.

Recall that in furtherance of the free education policy of the state government, fees for all terminal examinations such as Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and West Africa Senior School Certificate of Education (WASSCE) are fully paid by the government.

The gesture is to relieve parents of the burden of such fees as well as create equal opportunities for all qualified students to assess the examinations and prove their mettle, irrespective of the circumstances of their birth or the financial position of their parents.

Adekanye urged students and parents to report any official of government who requests payment of money for whatever reason to the tutor-generals in their education districts or her office at the Ministry of Education, Alausa for prompt action.