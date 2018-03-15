Don’t panic over election date, PDP urges Buhari

The People’s Democratic Party(PDP), Ebonyi state chapter, Thursday said President Muhammadu Buhari should not be afraid to face election if presidential election was to be held last as being clamoured for by the National Assembly, if he is with the masses.

The chairman of the party in the state, Chief Onyekachi Nwebonyi stated this in Abakaliki while speaking with journalists.

He noted that the party was supporting the National Assembly on the election reordering, adding that the President should not be on seat for the Presidential election if the nation wants to get it right in the electoral process.

“I support the decision of the National Assembly; the election of the President should come last; the President should stay aside and watch other elections, that is if we actually want to get it right; the fact about the election is that when you have elected the President definitely everybody would want to cue behind the presidency.

“So let us start from the bottom to the top; those going to court are going to court for the sake of going to court and the order is an interim one; it is an exparte order that will expire after 7 days; when the court will hear the facts of the case then judgment will be given on the basis of the merit of the case; what the National Assembly is doing doesn’t not affect the independency of INEC.

“The National Assembly didn’t change the date; it is talking about the sequence of the election and the national assembly has the veto power to operate within the ambit of the law; so anybody has right to go to court but am telling you that as a lawyer that at the end of the day the veto of the national assembly will stand; if the president fails to accent to that Bill, after sometime in line with the constitution of the country, what they national assembly has done will become a law and it will stand.

“If you are on ground and you have peace with the people, the sequence or date of the election shouldn’t be your problem; unlike when former President Jonathan was in power some people said he should change Jega but we said no because we have nothing to lose because we are not afraid of anything; we are a party that abides by the rule of law; if Nigerians say they don’t want PDP as they said we will quietly and honourably step aside; Nigerians have tasted that other side of the coin and they have now seen the need for PDP to come back; and I want to thank Nigerians for embracing PDP; if PDP eventually gets back to power we are not going to fail Nigerians”, he said.