Don’t meet outside NASS, Saraki warns in-coming members

…As leadership tussle thickens

…Lawan seeks support of all Senators

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

To avert choice of leaders that will not be unanimously acceptable to the generality of members of the 9th National Assembly, Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has cautioned the newly elected lawmakers against attending meeting outside the parliament on the day of inauguration.

He also urged them to freely choose their leaders without undue interference or pressure outside the parliament for them to have a harmonious legislative experience.

Speaking on Monday at the ongoing induction training for newly elected parliamentarians, Saraki told them that their first assignment starts at the National Assembly on the day of inauguration.

He reiterated that for stability of the parliament, members of the Senate as well as House of Representatives should decide who is the best to lead them.

He said: “The point I am making is that we should not make too much news on the process of electing a presiding officers. What is important is for the members of the Senate to decide who is the best to lead them so that they can have stability.”

On the questions from three lawmakers-elect on the non-confirmation of Ibrahim Magu, the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Commission (EFCC), Saraki said: “The truth really is that the issue of confirmation whether ministerial or other appointments is done by the entire Senate.

“Generally, we have an unwritten practice that we would get the input of senators from the state where the appointee hails from before we start the screening process in the senate.

By the powers of the Senate if such a nominee is rejected, then it is upon the executive to find a new replacement. The issue really is that the Senate has the powers to reject a ministerial nominee.

“In the case of the appointment of the Chairman of the EFCC, the powers of the Senate is very clear in the Constitution.

For any nominee, we are guided by the Constitution. It is an appointment made by Mr. President, subject to the confirmation of the Senate, which means the Senate has the powers to either say yes or say no.

“In a situation where the Senate rejects, it is up to the executive at that time to send in a replacement or in some cases, when we have appointment rejected and the executive will represent before the Senate, but if the senators again, took a decision to reject the nominee, the appointment stands rejected.”

Speaking on getting judicial interpretations of their roles, Saraki said “the Senate filed 17 cases in court that have been on now for two years and for one reason or the other, those cases have not moved. I cannot explain what happened.

“They are cases that have to deal with asking the courts to give judicial interpretations to who has the powers to do one thing or the other.

I am sure by the time the judiciary gives the interpretations, there is no doubt about it that it will be clear that it is the Senate that has the powers.

“In things like this in a democracy, there must be a political solution, there must be dialogue. I think that is the most important thing. The Senate has the power of confirmation. It is how to manage those issues that are the challenges.

“There will be many like that in the 9th Assembly. The question is how the executive and the legislators will work together and find a solution. It is the how the relationship between the two arms of government.

“There is also a wrong perception that the leadership of the Senate has those powers. The powers of the presiding officers are in the members. It is the members that decide the leadership of the National Assembly.

‘Most of the decisions especially confirmation, is usually taken by the members. In other countries, the executive there are seen to be lobbying the legislators. When they have a candidate, they will go and lobby to get in their preferred choice appointed.”

Also speaking, the majority leader of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan called on the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Young Peoples Party (YPP) members to join hands with him to take the country forward.

“We are reaching to all our colleagues, regardless of their political persuasions after all we are supposed to work together. It is not just going to be a Senate for only the APC members. It is a Senate that will consist of the APC, PDP, and YPP.

“Therefore, we need everybody to support the genuine and laudable course of making Nigeria better. I will ensure that our administration is able to deliver laudable projects for Nigerians and the best way to achieve this is for all of us to work together,” he said.