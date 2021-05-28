Don’t introduce Sharia into South-West, PFN tells Senate

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has advised the Senate against introduction of Sharia Law in South-West zone of Nigeria through the ongoing constitutional review.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the PFN President, Bishop Francis Wale Oke in Lagos, who said the nation’s lawmakers should direct energies towards solving the mounting problems bedevilling the country, especially as it concerns the security of lives and property of the populace.

According to Oke, the National Assembly should not succumb to such agitation, capable of further plunging the country into a major religious crisis.

The PFN further cautioned against the introduction of such law into SouthWest which may pitch the Christians against their Muslim counterparts.

“The problems confronting our nation are enormous than wanting to create more.

“Sharia Law is alien to our culture of religious existence in the South-West.

“As such, nobody should, through any subterfuge, bring it in, so as to cause crisis.

“We want to strongly warn the Senate and those behind this plan to unsettle the peace being enjoyed in this country, to desist before it’s too late.

“Don’t instigate religious crisis in the South-West; this could further threaten the fragile peace of the country,” he said.

Oke said that the secularity of the nation’s existence, devoid of any religious upheaval, should not be tampered with under whatever guise.

“Without the Sharia, we have always lived peacefully with our Muslim brothers. We know that this is the handiwork of those who are hell-bent on unsettling the country at all costs. But the good news is that: They have failed. As far as we are concerned, the proposal won’t fly and can never fly. It is dead on arrival.”

The PFN leader, therefore, urged its members, who appeared agitated over the development, to remain calm.