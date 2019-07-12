The people of Ochuche-Umuodu community in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra state have protested the alleged imposition of a traditional ruler on them by the state government.

Ochuche-Umuodu made a statement of their position known when no fewer than 200 of them including, chiefs, women and the youth besieged the Anambra state Government House in a peaceful protest.

The protesters carried placards with varying inscriptions such as: “Dr. Stephen I. Akpati is our choice of Igwe,” “ANSG cannot impose Igwe on us,” “Obiano give us our rightful king” and “No nepotism against our custom and tradition.”

An elder of Ochuche-Umuodu, Chief Frederick Aniche, who addressed government officials during the protest, said they had come to protest the alleged sacrilegious recognition of someone who was not ordained by the people to be their king.

Chief Aniche, who submitted their protest letter, said kingship in Ochuche-Umuodu was rotational and that the person that was recognised and issued a certificate by the state government was from the same community as the immediate past monarch.

He described the recognition of Osita Ijoma as an action done in error and called for the withdrawal of the certificate issued to him as it was not in line with the common will of the people of the community.

The community spokesman said Akpati met all the traditional criteria and was duly elected to be the traditional ruler of Ochuche-Umuodu and called on the state government to respect the wish of the people and recognise him.

“By this petition, we want to aver that you have been grossly ill-advised on this matter by a cabal working with the transitional chairman of Ogbaru Local Government whose interest is to foist disorder in our community.

“The panel you set up, evidently from their predisposition, body language and haste seemed to have been empanelled to rubber stamp a premeditated outcome.

Regrettably, the action will only tarnish your legacy as a governor,” he said.

Also speaking, Chief Emeka Agba, another elder in the town, said Ochuche-Umuodu was already under threat of crisis from the youth loyal to the new monarch.

Agba said there was already a scramble for the property handed over to some people by government and called the governor to intervene in the community before the situation degenerates.

Addressing the protesters, Gerald Akaeze, an aide to Obiano on local government matters, said their message would be duly conveyed to the governor who he said was not in town.

Akaeze, who commended their peaceful conduct urged the protesters to be calm while assuring them that the government would look at their protest on its merit, adding that “I shall submit this protest letter for onward transmission to the governor; you know he is not in town. I assure you that it will receive due attention.”