As political parties engage the electorate to canvass for votes ahead of the November 16 governorship election in Kogi state, a socio-cultural group, Ujache Igala Association has warned politicians and their supporters not to promote ethnic chauvinism.

The group is reacting to the action of the Kogi Central Unity Mandate which allegedly wrote a letter to Ohinnoyi of Ebira, Alhaji Ado Ibrahim not to allow the PDP governorship candidate, Musa Wada, an Igala campaign in Ebiraland.

The group described the letter signed by En-Habib Abdullah, on behalf of the Unity Mandate as politically irresponsible, display of political intolerance and ethnic chauvinism capable of heating the political space.

In a statement issued in Abuja by its Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Samson Atekojo Usman, the Ujache Igala Association, said the action of the Kogi Central Unity Mandate is capable of drawing the two ethnic groups who have lived in peace for centuries into a red line of violence.

The association urged the Mandate group to withdraw the letter with immediate effect, so as not to stoke the embers of violence among the ethnic groups in the state.

“The Kogi Central Unity Mandate letter to the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland seeking to stop PDP’s November 16 gubernatorial candidate, Musa Wada from campaigning in Ebiraland is highly irresponsible.

“The letter would set the tone of ethnic politics which is not healthy for the state in the face of volatile political atmosphere ahead of November 16 election. We call on the Mandate group to withdraw the letter immediately,” the statement said.

The Igala socio-cultural group said, any candidate has right to campaign anywhere in the state, including Governor Yahaya Bello who hail from the Central Senatorial district.

The association further accused the Mandate group of making a storm out of the tea cup when “it accused the PDP candidate of denigrating Ebira people that their votes were inconsequential.

“If the PDP candidate claims on a national television that Ebira vote is inconsequential as the Mandate group want us to believe, is that enough to stop Wada from campaigning?”

It asked the group to stop the campaign of calumny against any candidate who is not their choice, saying that the allegation against Wada as an “ethnic bigot and anti-minority candidate is a figment of their imagination.

“We wonder how a candidate of a political party can be labelled an ethnic bigot and anti -minority candidate who is coming to champion Igala supremacy when the person has never governed Kogi.

“Kogi Central Unity Mandate is obviously working for the state Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello and they should look for how to market his candidacy rather making inciting statements.”

They called on the paramount ruler to always maintain peace which he is known for and never allow himself to be dragged into partisan politics.