Don’t drag our party into your crisis, PDP tells APC

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told the All Progressives Congress (APC) not to involve the opposition in the current crisis rocking the ruling party.

The PDP counselled APC to face its self-inflicted woes instead of seeking a face-saving measure by dragging the name of the PDP into its internal wrangling, bordering on the incompetence, recklessness and treasury looting by its leaders.

The party noted that the APC, by bringing out its dirty linen to the market place, at this time, has again demonstrated its insensitivity and contempt towards the values and feelings of Nigerians.

In a statement on Tuesday by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party noted that it is most reprehensible that after pushing Nigerians into anguish and economic misery, the crisis-ridden APC will not allow the citizenry to celebrate the end of Ramadan in peace.

“It is imperative to state that the PDP, as a responsible party, will not join the APC in its shameless dance, yet, the APC must know that it must answer for its failures, depravities and unrestrained looting of our national treasury in the last four years.

” This is the same APC, whose National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, confirmed as a sanctuary of looters and unpatriotic people, when he declared that, “once you join the APC, your sins are forgiven”.

“It has also become clear to Nigerians that the APC is fixated on the PDP and has become feverish by the reinvention of the PDP to serve the interest of the people.

This is in addition to the fact that majority of Nigerians now believe more in our party, the PDP, after seeing through the lies, deceit and failures of the APC and its government”, said the party.

The PDP asked the ruling party to face the truism that having divided the Nigerian people, wrecked the once robust economy, returned the nation to a debtor status and brought so much misery to the extent that compatriots now resort to suicide and slavery mission abroad as options. It insisted that Nigerians cannot continue to lend it any support.

The PDP further commended the determined optimism expressed by majority of Nigerians for the retrieval of its stolen Presidential mandate at the tribunal as well as the spontaneous jubilation across the country over the victory of the PDP in state governorship elections which shows that the people are eager to have the PDP back at the saddle of governance.

The party said: “This is because, while in office, the PDP, as a people-oriented party, remained dedicated to the wellbeing of the people.

“The PDP administration salvaged our nation from a pariah status, paid off our foreign debts, grew the economy to become one of the fastest growing economies on the world map, revolutionized our aviation, telecommunication, automobile, education, agriculture, sports, entertainment, health, housing, railway, power and other critical sectors of our economy for the good of the people.

“The PDP also strengthened our democratic institutions, created anti-graft agencies, equipped our security agencies, engendered equity and social justice, maintained a strict adherence to rule of law, respect for the rights of citizens and provided electoral reforms that guaranteed credible elections in our country.

“Nigerians are saddened that the incompetent, divisive, vindictive and deceitful APC has reversed all the gains achieved by the PDP in a space of four years.

If anything, the APC has only succeeded in bringing economic misery, escalated insecurity, piling foreign debts, dilapidated infrastructure and despondency in our country”.

The PDP therefore counselled the APC to seek restitution for the misery it has caused the nation instead of always looking for scapegoats where none exist.