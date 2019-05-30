Don’t downgrade Enugu airport, Senate urges Federal Government

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

To ensure adequate and effective services to air travelers to the south eastern part of the country, the Senate on Thursday urged the Federal Government and Federal Ministry of Aviation not to consider downgrading Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

Rather, the Senate called for rehabilitation of the airport’s runway for the safety of passengers and aircrafts, completion of the new terminal building of the airport and put it in use by local and foreign airlines.

The Senate also urged the aviation Ministry to develop a water source with the nearby Ekulu River for the use of the airport.

However, the red chamber adopted an additional prayer asking the Minister of Aviation to return back to the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, a generating set moved to the Port Harcourt airport during a project commissioning.

These prayers followed a motion co-sponsored by 15 Senators from the southeast, south South and north central on the threat to downgrade Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

Senator representing Anambra Central, Victor Umeh, who moved the motion said, the Senate was aware of the threat by the former Minister of State Aviation, Mr. Hadi Sirika that the airport would be downgraded because of what he considered as imminent dangers posed to air travelers.

This according to him was the presence of a nearby market, a state radio mast on the flight path of airlines that threatens the safety of incoming aircrafts; an abattoir, which attracted large birds and exposed airplanes to bird strikes; the location of a free trade zone and the decrepit state of the runway.

The Senate appreciated the concern of the minister over the safety of air passengers and airplanes using the airport which currently serves travellers from Enugu, Anambra, Ebonyi,Kogi, Benue and Cross River states and for his assertion that Enugu is to the East what Kaduna is to the North being the major connecting link to South Eastern states.

The Senate appreciated efforts of the Enugu State government in removing those structures that the Minister considered as major challenges hampering the smooth operation of the airport.

Senators Shehu Sani, Barnabas Gemade, Kabiru Gaya, Sam Anyanwu, Tayo Aladoadura and Chukwuka Utazi took turn to support the motion.