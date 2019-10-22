A media advocacy group, League of Anambra Media Practitioners (LAMP), Abuja branch, has frowned at the way hired hands are bent on tarnishing the hard earned reputation of the Managing Director of Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET), Dr. Marilyn Amobi.

According to the group, the critics have attacked the NBET boss through sponsored media campaigns, accusing her of all sorts of spurious financial irregularities that have fallen like a pack of cards.

Dr. Marilyn Amobi

The body said the “faceless groups using some back-yard online media platforms had started an avalanche of fabrications designed to assassinate Mrs Amobi’s character as a prelude to creating an atmosphere of a company that is ridden in corruption, so that she would be removed by the federal government which will give room for their appointed successor to assume duty.”

The league said the plot is for the sponsors of the false allegations to toe their nefarious corrupt tendencies that will end up truncating the already strong institution that the NBET boss has built since her assumption of duty in the company.

The negative posture adopted by these faceless groups, the advocacy group noted, was also “strategically aimed at pulling down this hard working woman from her position of responsibility, simply because she is a woman, who abhors corruption and ineptitude of any form.”

In a statement Tuesday, made available to journalists and signed by the Convener of LAMP, Mr. Williams Orji, the media body condemned the pull-down attitude and urged those behind it to have a rethink and join hands with Dr. Amobi to achieve the core mandate of the company which is primarily the procurement of needed power from power generating firms for the benefits of Nigerians.

While commending NBET boss for repositioning the company that manages the electricity pool in the country’s electricity supply chain, to an enviable height since her appointment as managing director, LAMP noted that the electricity bulk-buying company has kept faith with its core values and objectives.

It pointed out some of the achievements of the NBET under Mrs Amobi, to include the continuous implementation of procurement agreements with power generating firms, which have been transparent and acceptable to all parties, a step that has resulted in the economic procurement of needed power for the end users.

“Marilyn Amobi through NBET is discharging the core obligations of the trading firm to the country’s power generating plants, through power purchase agreements it entered with the firms, as these plants have continued to receive payments on energy generated through transparent contracts that were well-structured and devoid of short-changing of any party,” the league added.