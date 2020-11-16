Don’t dabble in our internal affairs, PDP tells APC

By Tunde Opalana

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has cautioned the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) not to dabble into its internal affairs but salvage the image of the nation soiled by shoddy handling of governance by the Buhari administration.

Reacting to APC’s derision of the PDP over issues of delay in payment of emoluments of some staffers recently disengaged, the opposition party asked the APC to seek consultancy job if it is bereft of governance ideas.

The PDP lampooned the APC for seeking to divert attention from its failures and reported involvement of very top officials of its government in looting spree, by engaging in smear campaign, distortions and wild goose chase on issues that are internal to the PDP.

National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan in a statement Sunday evening said by launching “this childish smear campaign against our party, the APC has exposed its mortal fear over the reorganized PDP, being dazed by our vibrant opposition as well as relentless exposing of its failures and complicity of its leaders in humongous corruption in high places”.

Highlighting administrative lapses of the ruling party, the PDP said “the APC is also desperate to divert attention from its wicked increase in the pump price of fuel to N170 per liter, the indicting revelations from the EndSARS enquiry panels as well as Saturday’s abduction of children in Zaria, Kaduna state by gunmen, who had scaled up attack on Nigerians while the APC has abandoned governance to seek consultancy job in other political parties.

“The APC is discomfited by our repositioning as the rallying platform of Nigerians from all divides in their collective quest to rescue our nation from APC-imposed hardship, violence, bloodletting, decayed infrastructure and mortgaging of our nation to foreign interest.

“We are however not surprised that the APC, which recently admitted to be a party of “bandits”, whose leaders are like “criminal bandits ravaging our communities, towns and villages”, will reduced itself to a confused busybody, having been overwhelmed by the burden of failure and repulsion of Nigerians to their wicked and exploitative policies.

“Since the APC has become so overwhelmed by governance that it now seeks for a job in our party, we counsel them to apply formally as consultants instead of seeking to distract us from our focus of giving direction to our country at this critical time”.

The party, however, said it will never be distracted from focusing on its processes in galvanizing Nigerians for the task ahead.

The PDP further urged “the embattled APC National Caretaker Committee Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni, to address the crisis in his party and stop sending impostors and charlatans, as spokespersons, to constitute public nuisance by dabbling into issues they have no knowledge about.

“The APC has become a sinking pirate ship and should blame itself for its woes and imminent collapse”.