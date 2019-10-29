Fourteen members-elect of the Edo State House of Assembly have charged President Muhammadu Buhari to shelve his indifference to the impasse in the Edo State House of Assembly and as a matter of urgency intervene to save the All Progressives Congress (APC) from going into extinction in the state.

The members who were elected on the platform of the APC expressed regret that they have been abandoned for long by persons that matters in the party and therefore reminded President Buhari to fulfil his promise of resolving the legislative impasse in the state.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Monday, the spokesman of the group, Hon. Washington Osa Osifo, representing Uhunmwode State Constituency, said Governor Obaseki’s action was tantamount to corrupt practice and that Buhari should tackle political corruption in Edo State head long.

“We want to thank the President for the job he is doing for Nigerians. One thing that counts well for him as a man of integrity is that he has the courage to fight corruption. Corruption comes in many ways because when you brazenly stand on the head of democracy, that is the greatest form of corruption because it opens the window for people to do the wrong thing, just as it is in Edo where funds are wrongly deployed to fighting a cause that is needless just to realise a second term ambition.

“We want to call on him and also to remind him that this party promised change to the people. We came on the mantra of change and so in all that we do, we must have the consciousness that people are watching. How can it be said that an APC state is embarrassing the nation like this? It is not the intention of Mr. President to run a government like this.

“Mr. President we call on you to remember that you sent a message to the Edo parliament, yet to be inaugurated when our brothers in Bauchi visited you some months ago, you told them that the reason why they were inaugurated was to defend the laws and Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“That to subscribe to illegality would be a very wrong thing to do and through them you sent us a message that they should be men of honour. You sent another message to us that immediately your cabinet is inaugurated, the first assignment for your Attorney General and Minister of Justice will be to look at the situation in Bauchi and Edo States with a view to resolving them.

“In your words, you said ‘I will summon the IGP to see to it that these wrongs are made right. The issue is that this madness in Edo must be corrected”, the lawmakers petitioned Buhari.