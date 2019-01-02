Don’t be bought over during 2019 polls, Cleric tells Christians

Like this: Like Loading...

Christian priests and faithful have been advised not to yield to vote or conscience buying during 2019 general elections. Instead, they have been urged to allow God to determine their political rulers. The Anglican Bishop of Umuahia and Archbishop of Aba Ecclesiastical Province, The Most Rev Ikechi Nwachukwu Nwosu, handed down this advice on Sunday after officiating at the St. Matthias Anglican Church, Umuafai Ndume-Ibeku after their centenary celebration, stating that the concern of Christians is that those who honour the Lord should hear direct from the Lord and be instruments of guiding the rest “so that we do not wallow in ignorance to elect people you do not know their background, who also have no plans, no concern for the ordinary people. You put them there because they promised you money and have given you cars and so on. It is not expected of any real priest of God”. He said: “A priest of God should not be selfish and you are concerned only about your stomach and you are not concerned about the populace. When that happens, let the people of God pray and ask God to intervene. When the people pray, God can overturn the plan of the people and establish His will. “It is happening in Nigeria now and people are shouting “foul” and many Christians are praying, 2019 is not far but far from what can do. He can overturn these things and we will go back to square one. So let the faithful keep praying, let the faithful prophesies keep coming out, let the false ones not see the light of the day, so that the people of God can elect a righteous man because when the righteous rules, then the people will rejoice”. Nwosu noted that there is no ruling about centenary celebration as all should live a life of thanksgiving on daily basis for God’s kindness and favours. He described the Umuafai church ceremony as significant as the community hosting the initial site did not accept and made trouble with early missionaries, thus forcing them to relocate, noting “there are challenges in life and nobody should run away from it. It can make or mare, but has actually made Umuafai community. “100 years now, all are enjoying the church, even those who did not want the church in their land”, he said, adding “our forefathers actually laboured faithfully to ensure that whatever was handed over to them they hold it and pass it on. Even then there have been sinners as well as now, even with those laboring faithfully”. He noted that in Saint Matthias, Umuafai, there are those who can share what they have with the church, while there are those who pose as challenges and more of stumbling blocks to the church pointing out that the church however is still moving on. He warned that “if Christians allow themselves to be bought over by politicians who are not going to take the people to the promised land, what we desire is that the man of God should be able to discern what God’s will is for the nation and share that with the public”. Also speaking, a faithful of the church and an adviser to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu on Grassroots Mobilisation, Hon. Vin Ndumele expressed his happiness that as a son of one of those who established the church over hundred years ago, people did not allow the labours of their forefathers to die down, adding that the church is doing well. Being alive to witness the centenary celebration, he said, is to his joy urging faithful not to allow the new generation churches with doubtful origin not to take away their faith in the church and thanked those who stood for the church during the ceremony. According to the Parish Priest, Rev. Canon Ebenezer Madubuike, it is a rare privilege for those alive to witness what was started by their forefathers, adding “So far, we have every reason to thank God”. “Wherever they are, they will be happy that their dream has been realized and that the church is still building”, he said adding that the centenary celebration is an Umuafai Ndume Ibeku affair as many families fore forefathers started the church have left for other churches. According to an awardee and the Principal Secretary to Abia state Governor, Engr Emma Nwabuko, he was at the occasion to give support to the centenary ceremony of the church, adding that there has been an improvement in the church, as well as in the spreading of God’s word. He also expressed his happiness that the missionary works at the church is spreading, stating that with the prayers by the church in the country and Nigeria will grow, especially over 2019 election to be peaceful. Engr. Nwabuko advised Nigerians to ensure they have the much needed peace, tranquility and peaceful election this year. A faithful, Madam Kelechi Ndubueze, a teacher, expressed her feelings of being alive to witness the reminder of what the forefathers of her husband started and still growing, adding that the occasion was something to thank God about. “It is not easy” she said and prayed that their children and grand chidren will be alive to witness the next centenary celebration in 3018.