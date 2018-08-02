Done Deal! Manchester City Beat Tottenham To Signing Of This Nigerian Defender

Nigerian defender, Timi Sobowale has completed his transfer to Manchester City.

Sobowale was linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur, having played for their U16s in a tournament in the Netherlands, but the Premier League champions have won the race for his signature.

City had extensively scouted Sobowale before handing him a contract.

The Citizens monitored Sobowale when the Republic of Ireland U15 national team faced Netherlands in a friendly back in February 2017.

”I’ve just started so this is my first season,” Sobowale told City’s official website.

“The rest of the guys have helped to make me feel really welcome. Everyone has been great.”

Sobowale will play for City’s U18 team in the 2018-2019 season.