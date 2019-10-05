AS part of Donald Trump’s move to undermine legal immigration, his administration will deny visas to immigrants who cannot prove they will have health insurance or the ability to pay for medical costs once they become permanent residents of the United States.

New York Times reports that the White House announced this on Friday.

The US President, Trump, issued a proclamation, effective Nov. 3, ordering consular officers to bar immigrants seeking to live in the United States unless they will be covered by approved health insurance or can prove that they have the financial resources to pay for reasonably foreseeable medical costs.

The president justified the move by saying that legal immigrants are three times as likely as American citizens to lack health insurance, making them a burden on hospitals and taxpayers in the United States.

trump said, “The United States government is making the problem worse by admitting thousands of aliens who have not demonstrated any ability to pay for their health care costs, adding that immigrants who enter this country should not further saddle our health care system, and subsequently American taxpayers, with higher costs.”