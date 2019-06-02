Don urges writers to use skill for national devt

Prof. Mnguember Sylvester of the Department of English, University of Abuja, has called on writers to use their skills to find solutions to the Nation’s challenges.

Sylvester said this while presenting the 36th Inaugural Lecture on the topic “The Politics of Literature” at the institution in Abuja.

She advised Literature writers to write more on things that are happening in the country and suggest possible solutions to them.

“A good writer should write on both the positive and negative aspects of issues in the country as literature gives you the picture of what should be and what shouldn’t be in life.

“This is because, literature depicts life and a writer can use the different genres to send his message to the society,” she said.

The professor also noted that Literature can serve as an eye opener to the government to know the issues concerning the governed and take decisions on them.

She, however, frowned at those who are against writers because of their telling the truth in their trade.

“Writers are always on the run whenever they say the truth because certain people in the government do not want that. Those in position should listen to what writers say and organise cultural festivals for books that promote good ideals,” the professor said. (NAN)