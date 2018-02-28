Don stresses importance of maintaining healthy lifestyle

A Professor of Chemical Pathology, Lagos State University College of Medicine, Prof. Oluwole Adedeji, has called on Federal Government to formulate policy and population health intervention targeting reduction of unhealthy food consumption and unhealthy lifestyles, including lack of exercise.

The don’t stated this while delivering the 66th inaugural lecture of the Lagos State University (LASU) titled “Body Fuels in Health and Diseases” delivered at the Main Auditorium, Ojo campus, Lagos.

According to him, there should be State sponsored wide spread media publicity on the dangers of hypertension, coronary heart diseases, obesity and diabetes mellitus.

Prof Adedeji also called for regular laboratory check-ups of health parameters by individuals saying this should be encouraged so as to prevent diseases or allow timely intervention that could ameliorate or cure of disease conditions.

He also suggested that funding of the health sector should be improved to achieve World Health Organization objective of Health for All in 2020 including maternal and child health.

“Above all, always eat healthy food”, he said.