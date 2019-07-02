Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

A university don, Prof. Charles Onovughe has lamented the non-completion of the Ajaokuta Steel Company and has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to take proactive measures to reactivate the steel complex.

Prof. Onovughe of the Delta state University (DELSU), Abraka, who spoke to journalists in Asaba, called on President Buhari to ensure that the moribund steel company becomes operational to boost the country’s economy.

He said that the project when completed would provide the needed capability and capacity to build arms, ammunition and cars among others that are being currently being imported into the country, stressing that Ajaokuta steel has the capacity to produce vehicles and arms for the military.

The academic explained that Nigeria would suffer the repercussions of neglecting Ajaokuta steel as the country will continue to depend on imported steel made from scrap metal, pointing out that the country has all it takes in terms of natural and human resources to be greater than other countries.

“We have many brilliant youth among us that cannot carry out any innovation because we lack the materials they require. Mr. President should revisit Ajaokuta Steel Company and kick-start the project

“Nigeria will continue to suffer building collapse because most of the steel imported are made from scrap materials which cannot give the quality of the steel required,” Prof. Onovughe said.

He argued that cases of some buildings collapsing after five to six years of completion were as a result of the substandard steel made from scrap materials used in the construction of such structures.