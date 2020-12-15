Domkat Bali died as a first class chief, bury him as such – Group warns Plateau elders

By Kingsley Chukwuka

Burial controversy has trailed the death of the Nigerian former Minister of Defence, Domkat Bali, who died last week at the age of 80.

Mr. Bali, an Army General, was until his death the Ponzhi Tarok in Plateau State, a fact that seems to be eluding his burial rites, a socio-economic group known as Ngwang Ishi O’Tarok (NIO), has voiced out.

The NIO which is also a cultural development organisation of the Tarok nation, said in a statement issued on Monday that some Plateau elders from Langtang LGA have embarked on mischief aimed at stripping the late Bali of his title as the Ponzhi Tarok.

“We want to remind the public and indeed the Tarok Nation that HRH Domkat Bali as at the time of his death was still the Ponzhi Tarok and the President Langtang Joint Traditional Council as affirmed by the Federal Court of Appeal Jos Division on the 11th of November 2020”.

The statement which was jointly signed by the President, David Dashe and the Secretary Nangor Ndam, alleged that some Tarok elders are now in the Abuja residence of the late Bali and have issued a funeral programme without consulting the Langtang Joint Traditional Council which is the proper thing to do, being mindful of his position as the Ponzhi Tarok and President Langtang Joint Traditional Council and a member of Plateau State Joint Traditional Council for Chiefs and Emirs.

“They have fixed a date for the burial from 21st to 28th December 2020. This arrangement not to be buried as a Royal Majesty is in total disagreement by the Langtang Joint Traditional Council, the NIO and the Tarok Nation.

“We therefore warn the Tarok elders from hijacking the funeral arrangement. We also wish to still remind the Tarok Nation that Bali as Ponzhi Tarok, his burial arrangement must also be decided by his immediate family and the Plateau State government.

“As a people, the Tarok has an age-long tradition for burial rites which must be maintained and sustained for the youths and also generations yet unborn to learn from it.

READ ALSO: Domkat Bali dedicated, loyalty committed to national growth – Buhari

“NIO is therefore calling on the Tarok Nation, friends of Tarok people and the general public to disregard the funeral arrangements programme released by a section of Tarok elders and wait for the one to be released by Langtang Joint Traditional Council”, the statement read.

Our correspondent reports that the late Domkat Bali also served as a member of the Supreme Military Council of 1984–1985 and was also a member of the Armed Forces Ruling Council of 1985–1990.