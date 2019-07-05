By Our correspondent

Dozens of Bishops, pastors and other ranking men of God on Friday converged at the Garki headquarters of Dominion Chapel International churches to witness the consecration of senior pastor, Dr. Mrs. Hope John Praise as a Bishop, making her the first woman to rise to such exalted position in the church.

Dr. Mrs. Hope John Praise



The ordination which began at exactly 10 am with opening prayer and praises/Worship was conducted by Archbishop John Praise Daniel, the founder of Dominion Chapel International and husband of the newly consecrated Bishop who was supported by Archbishop Zakka Avong Bonet,

In his message preparatory to the consecration, Archbishop John Praise Daniel called on Nigerian leaders both in government and in the church, to imbibe and preach unity among the citizenry, admonishing the citizens to love humanity.

“Nigerians now live in fear, and people are not sure of themselves anymore unlike before when Christians and Muslims wined and dined together,” he lamented.

According to him, a bishop in God’s holy church is called to be among those Apostles in proclaiming Christ’s resurrection as well as interpreting the gospel to testify to God’s sovereignty as Lord of Lords and king of kings.

After her ordination and consecration, Bishop Hope John Praise said Nigeria needs more prayers, adding that Christians are called to obey the law.

She advised women to always be submissive to their husbands, saying that even though she has been made a bishop, she will still work under her husband instructions.

Also speaking, Archbishop Zakka Avong Bonet who ministered during the event said that a bishop is supposed to be blameless by living a life that is worthy of the calling of God.

Other men of God at the occasion include Bishop Samuel Ocheja, the Secretary of the International Leadership Conference of Ministries (one of the several outreaches under Archbishop John Praise Daniel), Bishop SJ Wakili Power, Bishop Chuka Agwuegbo, Bishop David F. Zaky, Bishop Deborah Adesanya and Pastor Moses Shekari, among many others.