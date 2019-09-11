A domestic staff has allegedly murdered his Lebanese boss, identified as Bossan Khodari, and dumped the body in a septic tank in his compound on Bombay Crescent, Apapa area of Lagos.

The domestic staff, who had worked with the deceased for some months, is said to be on the run and has been declared wanted by the police in Lagos.

Information had it that the lifeless body of the man was discovered by a relative who had visited the house on Tuesday morning but met his absence.

The relative who noticed blood stains in the sitting room and master’s bedroom had traced the bloodstain to the septic tank, where the lifeless body of Khodari was found.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased who had traveled on a business trip to Abuja the previous week, had returned last weekend to find some strangers in his house.

Not pleased with the strange faces, the deceased had ordered the domestic help to send the strangers away, an action that angered the domestic help.

This resulted in an intense verbal confrontation on Monday evening, only for his dead body to be found on Tuesday morning.

The police said investigation is ongoing as efforts are on to arrest the fleeing domestic staff, suspected to be responsible for the murder.