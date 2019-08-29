The Consumer Protection Department of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has released figures of delayed flights of domestic airlines operating in Nigeria within 6 months.

A document signed by the department and received by the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, revealed that 16,429 cases of delayed flights have been recorded between January and June 2019, while 30,043 flights were operated by nine airlines during the period under review.

It also revealed that the airlines in operation were Aero Contractors, Arik Air, Air Peace, Azman Air, Dana Air, Med-View, Overland, Max Air and Ibom Air

The document showed that 241 flights were cancelled for various reasons by the airlines with Air Peace, which operated 11,889 flights, topping the chart of delayed flights with 6,359 and 91 cancelled flights.

It further added that Arik Air followed with 2,306 delayed flights and 41 cancellations out of its 5,378 flight operations, but frequently notified passengers of flight disruptions.

According to the document, Aero operated 3,293 flights with 2,181 delayed and 36 cancelled flights, with Azman Air recording 1,312 delayed and 12 cancellations out of the 2,711 flights operated by the airline.

Also, Dana Air operated 2,278 flights with 1,477 delayed and 25 cancellations while, Overland had 1,248 flights with 894 delayed and eight cancellations.

Furthermore, Max Air recorded 2,652 flights with 1,538 delayed and 19 cancellations, while Med-view, 374 flights with 219 delayed and eight cancelled flights and new airline, Ibom Air had 220 flights with 143 delayed but no cancelled flight.

However, the airlines attributed the delays to operational reasons, aviation fuel scarcity , i adverse weather conditions leading to low visibility at most of the airports. (NAN)