Triple jumper Fabrice Zango has won Burkina Faso the country’s first ever medal at the World Athletics Championships.

The African champion won bronze setting an African record of 17.66m in Doha, Qatar.

American Christian Taylor won gold, with his compatriot Will Claye taking silver.

Fabrice, who says his technique still needs work, attributes his victory to working with former world champion, Frenchman Teddy Tamgho.

The pair began working together last September.