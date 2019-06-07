Dogara fears for future of Nigeria over state of insecurity

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

By Henry Omunu, Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara on Thursday expressed concern over the future of the country because of the alarming rate of insecurity across the country.

This is just as he declared that the 8th National Assembly holds the record as the most persecuted and harassed parliament in Nigeria’s history.

Speaking at the valedictory session of the 8th House of Representatives yesterday, the speaker declared that it is only when the nation’s leaders put aside politics and partisanship, and deploys the best human and material resources to confront the challenge of insecurity that results can be achieved.

“It appears we are losing the fight against violence and as if that is not bad enough, the situation is so dire that known statesmen are becoming petrified and speaking up in ways that may further rend our national fault lines. It is like we refused to hear the whispers and now the screams are threatening our ear drums.

“This is a national problem that we can only solve if we pull ourselves together and not apart; regardless of political persuasions or creed. The challenge is to get the leadership that throws out politics and partisanship out of the window.

“A leadership that reins in all our best human and material resources to confront these menacing challenges. Yet, instead of uniting to confront this very danger, all one hears are sermons of divisiveness and permutations for 2023 elections. I wonder daily if this is not how the bottom looks like,” he stated.

Speaking on the achievements make by the 8th House due to the unity and cooperation of members, the speaker said the cooperation no doubt, enabled the House experience a stable and peaceful four years and to set records that have no parallels in the history of law- making in the nation.

“Honourable colleagues, on your behalf, I make bold to say that the 8th House of Representatives and the National Assembly as an institution has been a huge success. This is without apology to whoever may hold a contrary opinion. The stubborn facts are out there for every commentator to see.

“We took off amidst headwinds and turbulence, but on stabilising, we have witnessed book throwers and table climbers transform into solid leaders. We have seen mace grabbers wrestled until they surrendered to the dictates of the rule of law, true friendship and brotherhood.

“We have witnessed the transformation of those who struggled to move mere motions to eloquent debaters and to crown it all, those who, at inception did not understand themselves, working together, in spite of whatever differences for the national good. This is the spirit that defines us as legislators, the institution of the legislature and I am happy we embraced it fully.”

“The 8th House holds the record as the most persecuted and harassed parliament, ever in Nigeria’s history. Some of our members bear the scars of reckless deployment of institutional prerogatives. We witnessed sieges and invasion by state operatives. Some members suffered witch-hunts, house arrests and false accusations.

“We are also witnessed a barrage of uncharitable criticisms and assessments bandied on daily basis in the media by hired mercenaries who masquerade as analysts. Most of these analysts are ignorant of the fact that the parliament was not designed to be an altar of praise for the executive, but a co-equal branch to serve as a check on executive power,” Dogara added.