Doctors issue 21-day ultimatum to Yobe Govt over pay cut

Association of Resident Doctors in Yobe State, on Wednesday issued a 21-day ultimatum to the state government, to address some issues they raised or they embark on industrial action.

Dr Ali Mohammed, chairman of the association, who stated this in a press conference in Damaturu, the state capital, said the doctors at a congress meeting noted with dismay the reduction in their salaries for the month of May, at a time when government approved 100 per cent CONHESS salary structure for medical workers.

They demanded full implementation of allowances and automatic promotion of all the doctors.

Besides, the doctors also demanded for upward review of residency package and deployment of more doctors to medical facilities in the state.

Promotion of reading: Pregnant women to get books from National Library of Nigeria (NLN) says it will distribute several books to pregnant women across Nigerian hospitals, to promote reading culture between them and their unborn children.

Prof. Lenrie Aina, the National Librarian, NLN, stated this on Wednesday in Jos, during the 2018 Readership Campaign tagged: “Sustaining Life Long Reading for Positive Change’’.

Represented by Mrs Pauline Ogbo, NLN’s Legal Officer, Aina, said that the aim was to ensure that the expectant mothers read the books to their unborn children.

“Books will be distributed to expectant mothers in some selected hospitals during ante-natal days for them to read to their unborn babies.

“To sustain lifelong reading culture, there is a need to develop reading interest right from childhood.

“We are taking a cue from findings of a renowned writer and child psychologist, who says that reading during pregnancy, increases the intelligence of babies.

“Reading to the unborn child provides stimulation for the baby’s growing brain and can make children get used to the sound of their parents’ voices,’’ he said.

Governor Simon Lalong, in a remark said that his administration had approved the rehabilitation of the state library, as part of efforts to promote reading culture in the state.

Represented by the Commissioner for Secondary Education, Mr Jude Eli, Lalong said that the government was collaborating with development partners to establish e-libraries in public schools.

“We are partnering to establish libraries in all post-primary and tertiary institutions in the state.

“We have already commenced installation in 40 schools as a pilot scheme,’’ he said.

Besides, Mrs Sarah Mshelia, Acting Branch Head of NLN Plateau, said that the event was a sensitisation effort to revive reading culture in the state.