The honourable minister of women affairs and social development, Dame Pauline Tallen in a congratulatory message on Tuesday, advised the newly promoted female Air Warrant Officer, A.W.O Grace Garba to rededicate her service to her father land.

She said that the new A.W.O should always remember she is an ambassador to many women in the armed forces of the federation, therefore mentoring other young females to come to terms with values of hard work and dedication to duty is necessary.

Dame Pauline Tallen, further charged A.W.O Garba not to let her commanding officers down for promoting her to the enviable rank, and she should reciprocate the good gesture by redoubling her effort at the Nigerian Airforce School of Medical Sciences.